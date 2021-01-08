The Guy-Perkins School District has made the decision to pivot to virtual instruction until Jan. 18, Superintendent Joe Fisher announced in a release to parents and staff on the school’s website on Wednesday.
The pivot is a result of COVID-19 exposures of multiple staff members at a district professional development day on Jan. 4. Three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus in the days following the development day and had been within six feet of several other staff members, although masks were worn, Fisher confirmed to the Log Cabin on Thursday.
“Out of an abundance of caution and because we were unable to secure the number of substitute teachers needed to cover students in classrooms, we determined that the virtual, ‘on-line’ method of instruction would be the safest form of instruction during this time,” Fisher wrote in an email to the Log Cabin.
In his announcement, Fisher said students would be able to check out computers to work from home and the district WiFi network would be available from the school parking lot.
Additionally, the school will deliver breakfast and lunch to students’ homes each day instruction is virtual. To schedule delivery, parents are to call the school’s COVID-19 hotline at 501-510-0535.
The district’s pre-kindergarten program will remain open.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
