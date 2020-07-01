The coronavirus pandemic has affected many event plans for the past few months. With Fourth of July coming up, here is an updated list on how local Fourth of July festivities have been impacted by COVID-19:
The 37th annual Pops on the River in Little Rock has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
The Conway Farmers’ Market is unable to have any official Independence Day festivities due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, vendors will run some specials, with the market open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The City of Greenbrier will host a fireworks display beginning at dark at the city’s baseball park on Saturday. Event officials encourage attendees to socially distance.
The city of Mayflower cancelled its annual fireworks display due to COVID-19.
Centennial Valley Country Club in Conway will host a Fourth of July Lunch from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the club’s pool for its members. The pool will only operate at 50 percent capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions and only be open to club members. There will be no fireworks show this year.
The city of Twin Groves will host a free fireworks show Saturday at the Hillbrook Farms Event Center. Gates will open at 8:30 p.m. and the fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m. Attendees are asked “to practice social distancing from [inside] or beside your vehicle.” The event center is at 64 Solomon Grove Road in Twin Groves.
Additionally, the City of Conway’s garbage collection services will operate regularly on Friday, while the city landfill will be closed from Friday to Sunday. Regular landfill operations will resume on Monday, July 6.
