COVID-19 numbers continue to rise across the state of Arkansas.
During Gov. Asa Hutchinson's daily briefing on Tuesday, cases were confirmed at 949 out of 13,600 total tests for the virus. He said the Arkansas Heart Hospital is donating 500 test kits through Abbott Laboratories for health care officials as well.
In addition, health care officials also said 18 people had died from COVID-19 and 152 people had recovered after meeting the department of health's criteria.
The Arkansas governor has faced criticism during this pandemic for refusing to put any shelter-in-place or stay-at-home orders in place.
Instead, following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and his team of health care officials, Hutchinson has made other calls including keeping districts across the state closed for the remainder of the school year, announced on Monday.
Hutchinson applauded teachers and students for "hanging in there" and not giving up on the school year, recognizing that education has to continue despite the COVID-19 circumstances, through the use of AMI days.
On March 13, a Friday afternoon, teachers said goodbye to their students for the weekend, unsure if they would be returning on Monday, but hoping for the best.
That Sunday, Hutchinson made the call to close schools for the following two weeks, districts set to return after the spring break holiday. As the days went on, though, the decision was made to close until April 20.
Teachers have taken it in stride, doing what's needed to be done to reach out to students via technology, holding PE classes through digital platforms and using other resources to try and bring some sense of normalcy to the new normal classroom.
While it hasn't been easy — several local teachers have taken to social media to try and put into words what they are feeling — Hutchinson's announcement on Monday struck a chord with many, including Theodore Jones Elementary kindergarten teacher Randi House.
"Mourning [...] It's the only way I can describe the feelings I've had since March 13th ... the last time I got to see my kiddos in person," she wrote on Facebook. "Had I known ... I would've hugged them so. much tighter and made sure they each knew how much I loved them and how unique they are.
"I wasn't finished with them [...] I mourn the loss of our time together and the promise of traditions I've held strongly in my classroom the past 16 years."
She encouraged her fellow teachers, knowing what they are struggling with, knowing how they feel.
"If I know one thing about teachers ... it's that we will come together through this ... we will make sure our students and families are supported," House wrote. "We will find new ways to connect and carry out those traditions. We will prove that education transcends the walls of school buildings. We will do what we do best ... we will teach."
During the governor's news conference on Tuesday, Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith also confirmed that 29 people at a federal prison in Forrest City had tested positive for the coronavirus. He said five were staffers — the rest were inmates — and a team from the CDC was set to arrive at the prison to contain the virus and prevent it from spreading beyond the prison.
