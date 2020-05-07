Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced there will be an increase in testing for COVID-19.
Arkansas had 3,568 infections as of Wednesday afternoon, up 72 from Tuesday. Twenty of the infections added were from correctional facilities, all in the federal facility in Forrest City. Currently 1,374 case are active, with 2,109 having recovered.
Sixty-nine people were hospitalized with the virus, down 20 from Tuesday, with 14 on ventilators, down two from Tuesday. Eighty two people in the state have died due to COVID-19.
At nursing homes, 264 residents are infected, and 149 staff members, up three and one, respectively, since Tuesday.
The federal prison at Forrest City had 301 positive test results, and the numbers were not reflected in the announced totals, Department of Health Dr. Nate Smith said.
Statewide testing was extended to 1,682 since the Tuesday report.
The governor announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide 90,000 test kits and swabs to Arkansas for the month of May, with the initial shipment expected Thursday. The lack of these materials is what has restricted testing in the state, the governor said.
With the additional testing supplies, an increase in commercial lab testing will be possible, and the governor set a goal of 60,000 COVID-19 tests in Arkansas in May.
“This is a great boost for us,” the governor said.
With the additional supplies, the governor said he is setting a goal of 2,000 tests per day.
Smith said the testing criteria would remain the same, that anyone with symptoms, or anyone who had been in contact with anyone who tested positive, as well as those receiving precautionary testing prior to receiving elective surgery, per that earlier directive, would all be eligible to be tested.
Smith said the state is currently seeing a majority of its cases afflicting those under 65.
A chart was shown that demonstrated in the first days of May in Arkansas, the fastest increase in case numbers were in the 18-24 and 65 and over age groups.
The breakdown was those 0-17 years old are 3.2 percent of the cases in the state, with 18-24 years at 18.3 percent, then the largest overall group, 45-64 at 33.6 percent, followed by 65 and over at 16.9 percent of the cases in the state.
Pre-existing conditions raises the risk factor whatever the age group, Smith said.
“It’s really important everybody take good precautions” such as social distancing and wearing a mask when social distancing was not possible, he said.
Smith added that pre-existing conditions do not make it more likely to get infected, they simply lead to more complications if one is infected with COVID-19.
Currently the fastest growing areas for infection in the state are in the northeast, at Jonesboro and West Memphis, and the southwest, at Texarkana.
Forrest City is also a northeast community with a growing infection rate, Smith said. Like Jonesboro, it does not have a large number of infections as much as a recent rapid growth rate of infections. Because of this, he said, mobile testing units are targeting these areas.
“We want to increase testing and we want to make sure we’ve increased testing where it’s most needed,” Smith said. “If you have symptoms regardless of what age you are you seek out testing.”
The dental advisory group held its first meeting, Smith said, and from that the decision was made for a directive to allow non-urgent treatment to start May 11, instead of May 18 as had been announced earlier. This was due to the protocols and PPE being on hand which would allow appropriate protection, Smith said, acknowledging at the same time that not all officers would be able to meet the immediate criteria of appropriate PPE and protection for patients and staff.
Compliance will be monitored and will include unannounced visits to dental offices, Smith said.
The governor announced his signing an executive order today, waiving the annual well and production assessment fee for oil and gas producers in southern Arkansas. This was due to the economic impact lowering demand and prices have placed on the energy production industry.
Chairman of the State Economic Recovery Task Force Steuart Walton said that the Economic Recovery task force was rolling out a website Friday which would provide a consolidated information site for business operators opening or preparing to reopen.
He further stressed the need for businesses to “lead by example” in following public health directives such as mask use and social distancing while conducting business.
Hutchinson added to this, saying some businesses are using masks and practicing social distancing while other businesses “not so much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.