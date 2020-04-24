Gov. Asa Hutchinson called for a two-day testing surge for people who think they are infected with the COVID-19 virus. The announcement was made at his Thursday news conference on the state response to the pandemic.
The surge, to take place Friday and Saturday, has the slogan “If you think you have symptoms, don’t wait, get tested,” and will be supported by a statewide marketing campaign.
Hutchinson was joined at the Thursday conference by Secretary, Arkansas Department of Health Dr. Nate Smith and Chancellor of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA, who is heading the governor’s medical response advisory panel.
Arkansas has recorded to date 2,465 COVID-19 infections, up 189 from Wednesday. This number includes 122 from the Cummins state prison. Cummins prison, after an infection was discovered there, has been under wide-scale testing leading to several spikes in the per-day figures for state infections as the results of those tests are added to totals.
Currently 101 are hospitalized due to COVID-19, up four from Wednesday, with 45 deaths in the state, up three from Wednesday. As of Thursday, 902 have recovered from the virus, up 39 from Wednesday.
The Friday-Saturday testing surge was put in place to meet strategic guidelines the state will use in developing appropriate response to COVID-19. The four guidelines presented at today’s conference were the results of the medical response committee’s input.
Guidelines call for, first, expanded PCR testing of those with symptoms and those with a history of possible exposure. Second will be PCR testing for contact investigations. This will be testing beyond those who have virus symptoms. Third is screening for those in high risk settings. The governor used Human Development Centers and nursing homes as examples. Finally, fourth, to develop a strategy for statewide serosurvelliance, what some have labeled “antibody testing,” to find out who has been infected in the past.
The surge campaign is to meet the first guidelines. Hutchinson said it would draw down some of the supplies currently on hand in hospital inventories, but that inventory exists for testing “all across the state of Arkansas.”
Hutchinson listed two points in testing in the state which led to the surge announcement. The first was the increase in commercial laboratory capacity to process COVID-19 tests, and the second being Arkansas has fallen off its one-time peak demand of 1,500 tests a day. The goal of the surge is anticipated to lead to 1,000 to 1,500 tests for each of the two days of the surge campaign.
Smith, also, spoke to testing capacity.
“We are currently not using the full testing capacity in our state,” Smith said. “We need to know if people have symptoms of COVID-19.”
Smith stressed that the surge was not just to drive up the overall numbers of the tests done, but using the states testing capacity “strategically,” in order “to get actionable information.”
Patterson spoke to Arkansas’s trend in the disease, as well as the types of testing, adding a cautionary note to both topics.
Arkansas anticipated COVID-19 surge never happened, Patterson said, adding “This does not give us the liberty to let our guard down.”
As such, testing remains important, as does Arkansans continuing to follow guidelines of social distancing, wearing a mask when distancing was not possible, and related strategies.
Currently, Patterson said, the current testing being done, the PCR testing using a nasal swab, is important as it shows active infection. The sereological test, using antibodies, will be important in the future in order to find communities with high or low exposure in the past.
UAMS is currently working on developing an antibody test, as well as qualifying tests currently being distributed to confirm their reliability.
Smith had stated at previous news conferences, as he did at Thursday’s, that some of the antibody test kits were not reliable. The state has approved a few for emergency use, Smith said.
Smith spoke again today on the nature of antibody testing versus PCR testing. PCR testing is used to find out if someone is infected. The problem with antibody testing, he said, is it could result in a false return on someone’s condition. Since that test is to see if they have been infected in the past, it could return they were, without showing that the person is currently “shedding virus,” in his words.
Hence someone could show having been infected while they are still infected, leading to the presumption that they are out of any danger, while they are still transmitting the disease.
When asked about people going in for tests during the surge who do not have health insurance, Hutchinson replied: “If they want to get a test they get a test, period.”
Patterson said UAMS was not asking for payment at time of testing, but was gathering insurance information if it was available.
The Friday conference is going to go into economic response, Hutchinson said. This will include the time line for freelance and gig-workers being able to apply for unemployment. The system to allow them to do so is currently being built and the money is available for those who apply.
