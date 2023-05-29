The Metroplan Board of Directors selected Casey Covington as new executive director at its meeting last week.
Covington holds a master’s degree in civil engineering from North Carolina State University and a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Louisiana Tech University. He is a registered professional engineer and certified planner (AICP) with the American Planning Association. He serves on the national policy board of the American Association of Metropolitan Planning Organizations.
He has worked at Metroplan since 2004, serving as deputy director for six years and more recently as interim executive director.
Looking to his new role, Covington said: “Technology continues to change and will have a major impact on our transportation system. The Central Arkansas region, in large part due to its transportation system, is uniquely positioned to take advantage of economic development opportunities. Metroplan will engage our partners as we look to support the growing regional economy and region that is Central Arkansas.
“Throughout the years it has been my pleasure to work with Metroplan’s Board members and our outstanding professional staff. I look forward to continuing to focus on providing additional transportation choices for Central Arkansans and enhancing quality of life in this new leadership role.”
Metroplan Board President Judge Barry Hyde said: “The Metroplan Board of Directors is delighted to announce the appointment of our new Executive Director, Casey Covington, to lead our esteemed Metropolitan Planning Organization into a future brimming with transformative possibilities. Casey’s experience and tenure at Metroplan make him an exceptional choice for steering our organization towards a more sustainable, equitable, and vibrant metropolitan landscape. Together, we will forge ahead, navigating the complex challenges of urban development, fostering collaboration among stakeholders, and shaping a future where our cities thrive. With Casey at the helm, Metroplan will embark on a journey of innovation, synergy, and boundless progress, creating enduring legacies for generations to come.”
Metroplan is the federally designated metropolitan planning organization for the four-county region of Faulkner, Lonoke, Pulaski and Saline counties. It is a voluntary association of local governments that has operated since 1955.
