Academy officers from the Conway Police Department (CPD) and other local law enforcement agencies met at the Conway Municipal Airport this week to complete the Emergency Vehicle Operation Course.

Fourteen officers in total who are in CPD’s Academy and are training to work in Conway, Benton, Bryant, Searcy, Faulkner County and Maumelle spent their third week of training at the airport practicing and completing the four-day driving course that includes emergency braking and lane change courses, as well as a backing course.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

