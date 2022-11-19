Academy officers from the Conway Police Department (CPD) and other local law enforcement agencies met at the Conway Municipal Airport this week to complete the Emergency Vehicle Operation Course.
Fourteen officers in total who are in CPD’s Academy and are training to work in Conway, Benton, Bryant, Searcy, Faulkner County and Maumelle spent their third week of training at the airport practicing and completing the four-day driving course that includes emergency braking and lane change courses, as well as a backing course.
The Log Cabin Democrat attended Wednesday’s training at the airport and sat front seat with officers as they practiced the drill and attempted to pass the difficult backing course. Set up on one of the airport’s large landing strips, the course involved a series of sharp corners the officers had to complete in reverse at high speeds. Boundaries of the course marked by cones, officers had to complete the course in 30 seconds and could only knock over a maximum of two cones. If either of those parameters weren’t met, officers would have automatically failed.
Watched by three CPD instructors, all of whom work regular patrols in Conway in addition to their instructor duties, officers-in-training had been practicing the course since Tuesday. CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe told the Log Cabin that every officer must pass the course as part of their 14-week academy training that equals about 560 hours.
Trainees had the choice between completing the course in a Chevy Tahoe or a Dodge Charger. While most officers seemed to prefer the Tahoe, the car most seen on patrol in Conway, Kanipe said she’s heard from trainees that Chargers have a higher margin of error and are easier to whip around, an important trait for completing the course in the tight time limit required.
The current CPD Academy class is the third the department has trained in the last 18 months, Kanipe said. This week’s driving course involved 32 hours of training, 12 hours of which was spent in the driver’s seat. After officers complete the academy, they have another Field Training Officer course to complete that last another three months. Kanipe said the process to become an officer takes six-and-a-half to seven months of training in total.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
