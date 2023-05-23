Two Conway Police Department (CPD) officers are set to join the K-9 Unit, CPD announced in a social media post on Monday morning.
Officers Martin and Reynolds are getting set to go through a month of training with their new K-9s beginning in July and were chosen by the department to join the unit because of their “experience, knowledge, skills and ability to perform,” according to the CPD.
The officers’ K-9s are already going through their own training. By the time they meet their handlers, they will have completed 12 to 16 weeks of training. That training is critical to ensure the officers and their dogs can effectively do their jobs.
“It is incredibly important to ensure that our K-9 officers and their dogs routinely train with one another,” CPD officials said. “K-9s are a useful tool for our officers. Without continual training, they would not have such an established bond which allows them to protect each other as well as civilians from unnecessary dangers.”
The training the officers will begin in July includes narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, location techniques and tracking, among others.
“Once Officers Anna Martin and Charles Reynolds have completed their initial training, they will return home and continue to train with their K-9s during our regularly scheduled departmental training sessions,” CPD said.
With the officers’ addition to the unit, every CPD patrol shift will have a K-9 on duty, making the department one of the few in the state to have that many, CPD said. The CPD hopes the two new K-9s will “alleviate some of” the two current K-9s’ workload.
“On average, these K-9s will work until they are at least 10 years of age, which means they will serve our department for the next six to seven years,” CPD said.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.