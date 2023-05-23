Two Conway Police Department (CPD) officers are set to join the K-9 Unit, CPD announced in a social media post on Monday morning.

Officers Martin and Reynolds are getting set to go through a month of training with their new K-9s beginning in July and were chosen by the department to join the unit because of their “experience, knowledge, skills and ability to perform,” according to the CPD.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

