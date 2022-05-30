The Conway Police Department announced a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in a four-year-old homicide.
May 24 marked the four-year anniversary of the shooting death of 18-year-old Jody Loring in Conway.
Around 1 a.m. May 24, 2018, CPD responded to a shots-fired call in the 1700 block of Donaghey Avenue.
“Upon arrival, officers found a deceased male in the driver’s seat of a vehicle later identified as Jody Loring,” CPD said in a statement announcing the reward. “Loring had been shot to death.
The Conway Police Department is still actively investigating this case. We are doing our utmost to seek answers and to provide justice to the family of Loring.”
CPD officials are asking for the public’s help “in an effort to bring new light to this investigation.”
Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, is welcome.
“We have also reached out to other agencies for their help, within the state of Arkansas as well as outside, and we just want people to know that no information or tip is too small,” CPD officials said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 501-450-6130 and reference Incident 18-05747. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
“If your information should lead to an arrest, you are eligible to receive a $2,500 reward. Thank you in advance for your cooperation,” CPD officials said.
