A Faulkner County man faces 45 criminal charges in relation to several break-ins last year at a local storage facility.
The Conway Police Department announced it had arrested Bryan Keith Massey, 40, “in connection to a string of break-ins that occurred in November 2021 at the Red Dot Storage on Museum [Road].”
“Officers were notified of several break-ins that occurred at this storage facility – many of them on one specific day – and immediately began an investigation,” CPD officials said in a news release.
Officers were able to recover and return some of the stolen items, officials said.
“Throughout this investigation, officers were able to locate some of the missing items that Massey is suspected of stealing and that property has been returned to its owners,” CPD said.
Massey was charged with “45 counts of criminal activity,” CPD said, including:
Fifteen counts of breaking or entering, a Class D felony.
Three counts of theft of property, a Class C felony.
Four counts of theft of property, a Class D felony.
Eight counts of theft of property, a Class A misdemeanor.
Fourteen counts of criminal mischief second, a Class B misdemeanor.
One count of fraudulent use of a credit card, a Class A misdemeanor.
Massey is listed as a “habitual offender” in court documents online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.