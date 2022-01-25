The Conway Police Department announced the arrest of an Oregon man on suspicion of rape, child pornography, internet stalking of a child and sexually grooming a child on Monday.
Justin Devan Griffith, 29, of Portland, Oregon, was being held in the Faulkner County Detention Center as of 9:10 a.m. Monday, according to online records.
"Detectives were made aware of a conversation between Griffith and a young juvenile from Conway whom he planned to take out-of-state," CPD officials said in a statement. "After receiving this information, detectives began an investigation which ultimately led to the arrest of Griffith when he arrived in Conway to meet with the juvenile."
The Portland Police Department, Arkansas State Police and FBI assisted CPD in the investigation.
"As always, it is of our utmost concern to protect the juvenile’s identity and privacy in a case like this," CPD officials said, noting the investigation is ongoing. "We would also like to bring awareness to the fact that incidents like this occur, and we urge parents to have conversations with your children about their online activity and internet safety."
