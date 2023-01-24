The Conway Police Department announced a second arrest Tuesday in the double homicide that occurred over the weekend.
CPD arrested 18-year-old Kaylon Nykai Ravine of Conway in connection to the double homicide investigation that occurred in the 1800 block of Lucille Street on Saturday, at approximately 3:52 p.m., the department announced.
“Detectives are still gathering more details regarding this incident,” CPD officials said. “CPD will update the public as more information becomes available.”
CPD arrested 19-year old Dashaun Jordan Jones a little over an hour after the homicide and he’s now been charged with two counts of capital murder, the Log Cabin Democrat previously reported.
The victims in Saturday’s double homicide were 26-year-old Raekwon Hull and 25-year-old Derek Palmer, CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe told the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday.
Around 5 p.m. Saturday, CPD announced it was actively working a shooting homicide on Lucille Street and told the public to expect a “heavy police presence.” About an hour later, CPD announced that two victims had been identified, with one in the hospital and one “pronounced deceased at the scene.” A little after 8 p.m., the CPD released another update, notifying the public that the hospitalized victim had died.
The Log Cabin Democrat will continue to follow this developing story and provide more updates as they become available.
Staff writer Kolton Rutherford contributed to this report.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
