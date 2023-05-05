Crime Suppression Unit

The Conway Police Department brings back the the Crime Suppression Unit. The four members of the unit are, from left to right, Officer Kear, Officer Leija, Officer Pieper and Officer Geracci.

 Submitted photo

The Conway Police Department (CPD) announced Wednesday that the department is bringing back the Crime Suppression Unit (CSU).

The new CSU will consist of four officers – Officer Kear, Officer Leija, Officer Pieper and Officer Geracci.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net.

