The Conway Police Department (CPD) announced Wednesday that the department is bringing back the Crime Suppression Unit (CSU).
The new CSU will consist of four officers – Officer Kear, Officer Leija, Officer Pieper and Officer Geracci.
“Collectively they have almost 15 and a half years worth of experience with our department,” Lacey Kanipe, CPD spokesman told the Log Cabin Democrat.
These officers will focus on current crime trends that include from thefts, vehicle break-ins and rises in violent crime in specific areas throughout Conway.
“CSU will have a direct relationship with our Criminal Investigations Division and they will be supervised by an investigative sergeant until our promotional testing is complete and we can promote another supervisor,” CPD wrote on its Facebook page Wednesday.
The fours officers will be uniformed and will patrol in marked vehicles or on bikes. During times they are not working on assigned duties, these officers will be spending time on the walking and bikes trails throughout the city.
“This will allow the officers to connect with the citizens they serve and have a better understanding of the areas they patrol,” CPD wrote on Facebook.
With the help of the CSU alleviating the workload of the department’s Patrol Division, CPD said that other officers will be able to focus on patrolling neighborhoods and responding to calls for service.
The department’s CSU was originally created in 2017 and consisted of five officers who were drafted from the department’s other divisions, but that went away during the pandemic.
CPD was able to bring back the CSU due to recent pay raises and due to the department’s ability to recruit and retain officers.
The members of the CSU will transition to their new positions starting Monday.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net.
