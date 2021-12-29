Multiple members of the Conway Police Department and the Conway Fire Department attended a Crisis Intervention Team Training course Tuesday morning that is designed to help teach emergency responders how to respond to different aspects of mental health crises.
The officers and firemen who attended the program were able to tour different related facilities in the area including the Conway Behavioral Health Hospital and the Pulaski County Crisis Stabilization.
“Properly interacting with an individual that has a mental illness is incredibly important in our line of work, and we are so grateful for such an opportunity as the Crisis Intervention Team Training,” CPD officials said.
CPD Sgt. Andrew Johnson, who is in charge of the Health and Wellness program at the department, was in charge of the course along with multiple guest instructors from all areas of the mantle health field including in psychology, neuropsychology, neurodegenerative disorders, rehabilitation counseling and science, psychiatric assessments and social work.
Johnson attended a week-long course a few months ago in order to become a certified instructor for teaching programs like these.
“A large part of the Crisis Intervention Team Training is applying it to real-life scenarios and learning how to deescalate a situation when an individual with a mental illness is involved,” CPD said.
