The Conway Police Department (CPD) is getting set to begin its second Citizen’s Police Academy this year on Sept. 12.
The academy, an eight-week program that offers Conway residents or workers over the age of 18 a chance to have a behind-the-scenes experience with the CPD, has taken place for years. A previous 2023 class of students finished the program on May 23.
As part of the Citizen’s Police Academy, attendees attend weekly three-hour classes that cover multiple topics, including laws of arrest, drug enforcement, facility tours, the K-9 unit, traffic stops and a range day.
Individuals involved in the program “cannot have any felony convictions, misdemeanor convictions within the last year or prior convictions/pending cases for domestic violence,” CPD officials stated via social media on Wednesday.
This fall’s classes begin on Sept. 12 and conclude on Nov. 7. Classes will last from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday evenings.
Spots for the academy are limited. Applicants can fill out a registration form for the program through the CPD’s Facebook page. Those who have additional questions about the academy are encouraged to contact Lt. Cooper at glen.cooper@conwayarkansas.gov.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.