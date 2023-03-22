The Conway Police Department’s annual Citizen’s Police Academy, which allows 20 people who live or work in Conway to get a behind-the-scenes experience with officers, begins April 4.
During the eight-week program, class members will learn about traffic stops, laws of arrest and drug enforcement. They will get to tour CPD facilities, interact with the K-9 unit and even have a session at the CPD shooting range.
The CPD Citizen’s Police Academy “is open to anyone over the age of 18 who lives or works in the city of Conway,” CPD officials said.
“Individuals cannot have any felony convictions, misdemeanor convictions within the last year, or prior convictions/pending cases for domestic violence,” CPD officials said.
The class will be conducted from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays from April 4 through May 23.
Applications must be filled out via Google form at https://forms.gle/QqwWN ScvZ1j3CpA9A for consideration to be part of the class.
“Sign up today before seats are filled, as the class size will be limited to 20 people,” CPD officials said.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
