As coronavirus cases across the state continue rising, the Conway Police Department has opted to restrict public access to it’s lobby again.
The department first announced it would limit access to the building on March 17. Those restrictions were lifted on Monday, Oct. 12. However, officials announced Tuesday that the department would be closing its lobby again on Monday, Nov. 16 until further notice.
“Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas and Faulkner County, we will once again be closing our lobby to the public starting Monday, [Nov. 16],” officials said.
To file a report, residents should call the police department at 501-450-6120.
Officials said that officers will be available to talk with those who need to file an in-person report.
“If you need to meet with an officer you may wait in the foyer and an officer will be called to assist you,” officials said. “If your visit calls for you to enter the building, you will be required to wear a mask. In case of an emergency, please dial 911. Thanks in advance for your cooperation.”
