Conway Police Department (CPD) officers competed at the Little Rock Fire Department’s Battle of the Badges Basketball Tournament on Aug. 5.

The officers teamed up with others from the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police, a statement issued by the CPD on Tuesday read.

