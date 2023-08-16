Conway Police Department (CPD) officers competed at the Little Rock Fire Department’s Battle of the Badges Basketball Tournament on Aug. 5.
The officers teamed up with others from the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police, a statement issued by the CPD on Tuesday read.
“Our officers had an awesome time and we look forward to next year’s tournament,” the CPD stated. “What a great way to meet other first responders serving the great state of Arkansas.”
The Little Rock Fire Department ultimately took home the tournament championship.
