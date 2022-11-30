Conway Police Department officers delivered roughly 350 donated items from the Santa’s Helpers program to the Conway Ministry Center on Tuesday.

The program is a partnership between the police department, Centennial Bank and Conway Regional Health System’s Shared Governance that aims to collect hygiene products for community shelters in Conway.

