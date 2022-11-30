Conway Police Department officers delivered roughly 350 donated items from the Santa’s Helpers program to the Conway Ministry Center on Tuesday.
The program is a partnership between the police department, Centennial Bank and Conway Regional Health System’s Shared Governance that aims to collect hygiene products for community shelters in Conway.
Donations included shampoo, bar soap, deodorant, toothpaste, shaving cream, pads and more. Drop off locations included Centennial Bank or the Conway Police Department.
CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe started the program this year as a way to give back to the community, especially during the holiday season.
“We had some businesses that actually reached out and donated. Some civilians reached out on Facebook and actually bought items online and shipped them to the police department, which was really neat. We got a lot of positive attention for Santa’s Helpers,” Kanipe said.
She reached out to local organizations that service individuals in need and asked what items would be most valuable to them. Hygiene products were the common theme.
In total, around 1,400 hygiene products were donated and each organization will receive 300-350 items.
“We try to keep plenty of hygiene items like adult diapers and baby diapers and wipes and things like that,” Conway Ministry Center Executive Director Spring Hunter said. “That’s just something that we added several years ago because so many of our families were like, do you guys have shampoo? Do you guys have a bar of soap? Because that’s a little bit harder and those things are really expensive. I mean, the hygiene stuff is not cheap.”
The Conway Ministry Center serves low income families and individuals as well as the unhoused population in the area through different programs.
Hunter said some of the donated items will go directly to people living in homeless camps while some will go to the ministry center’s client-choice food pantry called The Storehouse. The pantry is set up like a grocery store and individuals can come through and pick out a certain number of items based on their family size.
“It’s not like they’re just getting like one toothbrush. They’re gonna go with soap, toilet paper, shampoo, razors, everything,” Hunter said.
Giving these individuals access to free hygiene products reduces their chances of having to pick between buying hygiene products or using their money toward bills or food. Even SNAP benefits can only help so much, as they don’t cover these types of products.
“They can choose to use those funds where they’re needed. We don’t want people to have to choose between their life-saving medication and hygiene items,” Hunter said.
The Conway Ministry Center currently serves 145 unhoused clients, based on the last 90 days. The Storehouse has served 15,033 people in the last 12 months.
“We run families through every single week and we have to fully stock our shelves because they are heavily depleted by the time everybody leaves,” Hunter said.
The non-profit accepts donations throughout the year as they are open to serving the community five days a week and have demands to keep up with. Volunteers are always welcome to help them help the community.
