CPD detective presents at Rotary Club

Conway Police Department (CPD) Detective Slajer presented at the Conway Noon Rotary Club on Thursday, CPD announced in a statement released to their Facebook page later the same day.
Slajer works as an Advanced Overdose Investigator for the CPD, the statement read, “and has seen how dangerous drugs and opioids can be because of their connection with overdoses.” Slajer presented about the work she and CPD does in helping combat drug and prescription medication-related issues.
