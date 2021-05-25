Conway police caught someone smuggling around 130 pounds of marijuana on a trailer with hay bales over the weekend.
A K-9 officer and his police K-9 “Chase” conducted a traffic stop around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, the Conway Police Department said in a Facebook post. During the stop, Chase reportedly helped discover around 130 pounds of marijuana being hauled in a trailer with hay bales.
The driver of the vehicle reportedly lives in Washington state. Police had not release the driver’s name as of press time Monday. They were taken to the Faulkner County jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Chase is a 5-year-old Dutch Shepherd who has been with the department for almost four years, the post says. He holds dual certifications in the detection of illegal narcotics with the State of Arkansas and the National Narcotics Detector Dog Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.