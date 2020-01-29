The Conway Police Department will expand its Crime Suppression Team thanks to continued support from a local bank that helped start the program.
CPD Chief Jody Spradlin said Centennial Bank recently donated $6,819.70 to the department that he plans to use to buy five more patrol bicycles.
“Going back historically, 15 or 20 years ago, Centennial Bank was instrumental in purchasing our first patrol bikes that the city ever owned, the police department ever owned,” Spradlin said. “We want to use this money to buy five new bicycles for the Crime Suppression Team.”
Spradlin said those first patrol bikes are still in use.
He said the Crime Suppression Team includes the officers “you see on walking trails and in the neighborhoods especially during the spring and summer.”
Alderman Wesley Pruitt said he’s heard positive feedback about the team
“It’s awesome having them out there on the trails, the kids love it,” he said.
