The Conway Police Department and the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up with the Arkansas Blood Institute to hold a “Bleed Blue Blood Drive.”
The blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Conway Expo Center and will honor the police officers that have lost their lives while on duty.
“This blood drive is special because it was created to honor fallen officers – those who have given the ultimate sacrifice,” Lacey Kanipe, CPD public information officer, said. “It takes place just before National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day [which is] on Jan. 9, 2022. The blood drive is a way for our community to come together to say ‘thank you’ to law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifice.”
For each donation to the blood drive, a donation of $10 will be made out to the Arkansas Concerns of Police Survivor (C.O.P.S.), a nonprofit organization that helps provide resources to family members of police officers who were killed in the line of duty.
Those who donate blood will also receive a limited “Bleed Blue Blood Drive” T-shirt as well as a new COVID-19 antibody test which helps detect antibodies from either the infection or the vaccine response. They will also be entered into a contest for a chance to win a $1,000 Big Red Gas gift card.
Those who wish to donate can do so by making an appointment by calling 877-340-8777 or by clicking the link at the bottom CPD’s Facebook post about the event. Time slots are limited and are every five minutes.
