CPD blood drive
The Conway Police Department will partner with the Arkansas Blood Institute to host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 21.
“This event will aid the organization in remedying a blood shortage as they enter into the summer months, a time when people are typically on vacation or outside of their normal routines, and there aren’t as many donations,” CPD officials said.
Donors will be given a Summer Story T-shirt and a free pass to Magic Springs.
“We ask that if you decide to donate, please register for the event. It will be hosted inside the police department, upstairs in the Multi-Purpose Training Room,” CPD officials said.
Anyone wanting to donate blood can register at www.yourbloodinstitute.org/.../drive_schedule/366705.
For questions about this blood drive, contact CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe at lacey.kanipe@conwayarkansas.org or 501-450-6120.
“Although all blood types are needed, those with O Negative type blood are especially encouraged to donate,” ABI officials said.
For more information about the blood shortage or ABI, visit ark.org or call 877-340-8777.
FCSO blood drive
The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office will host another blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 27. The bloodmobile will be in the parking lot of the Robinson and Center Church.This will be a “Boots and Badges” themed drive, and to help boost attendance, participants will receive the themed T-shirt and a free entry to Magic Springs, FCSO officials said.
“While walk-ins are welcome, registration is highly encouraged,” officials said. Anyone who wants to donate blood can register online at www.yourbloodinstitute.org/.../drive_schedule/347257.
