Authorities have pulled additional phone records as they continue gathering evidence in the capital murder case against Zachery Keesee.
Keesee, 27, of Maumelle is charged with capital murder for his alleged involvement in the May 2018 shooting death of Leonel Panduro. Kessee was charged with murder alongside two others – Andrew John Morstain and Christopher Bynum. Morstain is set to stand trial in November, and Bynum pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge in December 2019.
Keesee’s mother, Sherri, also faces a felony charge (hindering apprehension or prosecution) for reportedly lying to police about her son’s whereabouts and whether she’d had contact with him following the alleged shooting.
The investigation began around 6 a.m. May 8, 2018, after authorities were alerted there was a shooting in room 106 at the Days Inn motel on Oak Street in Conway.
Last week, Sgt. Andrew Johnson requested a circuit judge’s OK to search through cell phone records for further evidence surruonding Panduro’s murder.
According to the search warrant affidavit, the Conway officer wanted to search through Keesee’s phone after several family members told police the Maumelle man “attempted to contact them by phone … shortly after the homicide occurred.”
“Zachery Keesee’s sister, Rachel, provided her call log from her personal cell phone showing this number as belonging to the suspect and showed that this number attempted to call her multiple times within two hours of the homicide occurring,” the affidavit reads in part.
The search warrant requests also mentions multiple witnesses confirming “that Zachery drove from the Dallas, TX area to the Conway Days Inn the night/day of the homicide.”
Johnson said he believes phone records will “provide information regarding Keesee’s whereabouts and communication around the time of the homicide.”
Online records show that Circuit Judge Charles “Ed” Clawson Jr. approved the search warrant on Jan. 21 and that a digital extraction was completed on Monday.
Police believe the shooting was drug related.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Conway Police Department detectives called Sherri early on in their investigation to see if one of the individuals seen driving a Uhaul truck from the crime scene was her son.
The Maumelle High School engineering instructor reportedly told Johnson that her son had called her son earlier that morning and that Zachery “sounded a little frantic on the phone” but overall was not cooperative, court documents state.
Two days later, police learned from Uhaul, Inc. representatives that Zachery had rented a Uhaul truck from a location on Kanis Road in Little Rock and that his mother was listed as the emergency contact on the rental contract following an incident where the keys were reportedly locked in the truck at an America’s Best Value Inn & Suites in Prescott.
The U.S. Marshals set up surveillance of the area and watched Sherri and her husband to go to the truck, where the couple then was observed looking through the truck “for several minutes and then eventually take a bag out of the truck and put it in their vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
One of the Marshals said “after a few more minutes, Scott Keesee turned and faced the hotel’s rooms facing towards the truck, shrugged his shoulders and lifted his arms as if to say ‘I don’t know’ and then walked over to the car where Sherri was.”
The Keesees then left the area, one driving off in the Uhaul and the other in the Keesees’ vehicle and dropped the Uhaul truck off at an Arkadelphia Uhaul location.
According to the affidavit, the couple “refused to answer questions” when asked about this incident.
Detectives also learned Sherri had a locksmith make a copy of a key to a personal vehicle, which was the BMW found sitting at a Valero gas station parking lot in Friendship, according to court documents.
While speaking with Zachery’s brother-in-law, authorities learned Zachery went to Justin Walls’ house around noon on May 8 to borrow the BMW.
Walls reportedly told authorities that Sherri told him she saw the vehicle there from the interstate, which is how she learned it was there. However, authorities noted in the affidavit that the gas station and its parking lot were not visible from the parking lot. Walls also told authorities that Zachery had asked him to let him “ditch” his BMW at an automotive shop the two own in Sherwood.
According to the facts listed by prosecutors during Bynum’s plea, the Texas man was arrested in Colorado following a possible overdose.
After he was transported back to Arkansas, he confessed to his involvement.
When he pleaded guilty last month, the Texas man admitted that he and Morstain went to the motel to kill Panduro at Zachery’s request. He also said Sherri later picked them up.
Morstain was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service with help from the U.S. Customs and Border protection at the Laredo border crossing in Texas. Zachery was arrested at the Eagle Pass border crossing in Texas in late May 2018.
Zachery is set to stand trial regarding the allegations against him March 2-6 in Faulkner County Circuit Court.
