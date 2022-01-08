The Conway Police Department announced the winners of the CPD 2021 Award Ceremony on Wednesday in the categories of Dispatcher, Supervisor, Officer, and Civilian Employee of the Year.
The Dispatcher of the Year award was given to Lead Chelsea Thorpe for the work ethic she demonstrates while on the job as the lead dispatcher.
“She takes her responsibilities seriously and makes sure that her shift runs smoothly,” CPD Chief William Tapley said. “Thorpe leads by example, and she is always willing to go out of her way to help a person in need.”
The Supervisor of the Year award went to Sgt. Sarah Adult for being a well-respected sergeant by her team and other members of the police department as well as for being a huge asset to the team.
“She is readily available and always willing to assist on calls,” Chief Tapley said. “She has a positive and professional attitude.”
The Officer of the Year award went to Investigator Matt Huge for being a valued police officer.
“He does excellent work and has shown great success in handling cases,” Chief Tapley said. “Hugen will accept any job that the department throws at him and he consistently volunteers to train new officers. He is knowledgeable, easy to talk to, and versatile in all aspects of law.”
Last but not least, the Civilian Employee of the Year award was given to John Owens who works in Fleet Maintenance for the department.
“Owen’s diligence and constant effort in taking care of the police department’s fleet is greatly appreciated,” Chief Tapley said. “He always takes care of everything that is asked of him, and he consistently does so with a smile. His positive attitude and work ethic are why he was nominated for this award.”
