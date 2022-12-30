The Conway Police Department announced on Friday its fleet manager would retire after a decade of service.
“Please help us wish our Fleet Manager, Charles Holland, a happy farewell,” CPD officials said in a social media post. “He is retiring after 10 years of service with the Conway Police Department.”
CPD officials said that during his tenure, Holland helped grow and improve the department’s fleet.
“Charlie has helped us grow and expand our fleet of vehicles to the point that we now have our own fleet maintenance shop,” CPD officials said. “He has worked diligently these last 10 years to ensure all vehicles are running smoothly and efficiently.”
CPD honored Holland during a retirement reception.
“Thank you for your hard work and dedication. You will be missed at CPD, Charlie,” CPD officials said. “Have a wonderful retirement.”
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
