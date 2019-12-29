The Conway Police Department will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday in the multi-purpose training room upstairs at the CPD.
“It’s the season of giving and we have an opportunity for you to give the gift of life,” CPD said in a news release. “We hope to see you there.”
The department is partnering with the Arkansas Blood Institute to host the blood drive. Anyone who donates blood will receive a long-sleeve Follow Your Instinct T-shirt.
“The simple, yet selfless, act of donating blood this holiday season will give patients in local hospitals a chance to spend precious time with their families,” said Paulette Nieuwenhof, executive director of Arkansas Blood Institute. “The cost – just an hour of your time – is certainly less than other gifts most of us will give this season. But there’s nothing that has a greater impact.”
Every two seconds, someone needs blood, and the supply must be constantly renewed, she said.
If donors opt not to take the T-shirt, Arkansas Blood Institute will make a monetary donation to Global Blood Fund for blood center assistance in developing countries.
As a non-profit blood center, Arkansas Blood Institute’s donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 40 hospitals statewide.
It takes nearly 1,200 donors a day to meet those needs. Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by calling Arkansas Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting arkbi.org.
Criteria to donate blood include:
n 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and must provide signed parental permission.
n 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds.
n People 18 and older must weigh at least 110 pounds.
Anyone with questions can email Lauren Little at lauren.little@conwayarkansas.gov.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.