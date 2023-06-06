More than 200 children attended the Conway Police Department’s (CPD) annual Child Safety Fair on Saturday at the Conway Expo Center on Saturday, CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe told the Log Cabin Democrat.

Kanipe described the event as “incredibly successful,” noting that about 85 prizes were given out at the fair, “including eight bicycles for children of varying age ranges.”

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.