More than 200 children attended the Conway Police Department’s (CPD) annual Child Safety Fair on Saturday at the Conway Expo Center on Saturday, CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe told the Log Cabin Democrat.
Kanipe described the event as “incredibly successful,” noting that about 85 prizes were given out at the fair, “including eight bicycles for children of varying age ranges.”
“One of the main attractions at the Child Safety Fair is the Bicycle Track, which allows officers from the CPD to interact with children in a positive manner while offering them bicycle safety lessons,” Kanipe said.
Also on Saturday, the Faulkner County Emergency squad printed nearly 100 child safety identification cards for attendees, Kanipe said.
“These IDs are a valuable tool for locating missing children and identifying found children,” Kanipe said.
Kanipe said that the Child Safety Fair, an event the CPD has hosted for years, allows the department and other emergency responders in the county to connect with the community.
“Events like the Child Safety Fair are incredibly important for everyone involved,” Kanipe said. “The vendors are there to educate the community about the resources they have to offer, and attendees learn more about whom to contact should they ever need assistance. This event is truly about fostering stronger relationships throughout our community.”
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, the fair ran for four hours on Saturday and included opportunities for the community to learn about safety, health and education resources. Prior to the fair, Kanipe told the Log Cabin that “law enforcement agencies, emergency medical service providers, local businesses and advocate groups” were invited to event and activities included “emergency vehicles, games and activities, demonstrations, handouts and child safety IDs” for attendees.
The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) also attended the fair, with Chief Deputy Chad Wooley, School Resource Officer Stephen Canino and Public Information Officer Sherry Skaggs running a booth at the fair, a statement released by the FCSO on Sunday read.
“This annual event, hosted by the CPD, features vendors from a variety of organizations in Faulkner County,” the FCSO statement read. “The event provides a great opportunity to learn about resources in the community pertaining to safety, health and education. This year, emergency responders, local businesses, advocacy groups and other local vendors were all on site to support the children and families of this great county.”
All fair activities took place inside the center this year, a change from last year where fair events took place outside. The CPD previously explained that the move indoors came after the hot temperatures during the 2022 edition of the fair.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
