Conway Police Department (CPD) officers found two deceased individuals in a home on the 3400 block of Tyler Street on Thursday, CPD announced in a Facebook post on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the home at 12:30 p.m. to complete a welfare check and found the individuals shortly afterward, CPD said, adding that they believe the incident is isolated.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the

cabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.