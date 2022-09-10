Conway Police Department (CPD) officers found two deceased individuals in a home on the 3400 block of Tyler Street on Thursday, CPD announced in a Facebook post on Thursday night.
Officers were called to the home at 12:30 p.m. to complete a welfare check and found the individuals shortly afterward, CPD said, adding that they believe the incident is isolated.
“We believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no suspected threat to the public,” CPD’s statement read.
Per the CPD website Calls for Service list, officers were first called to the home just after 12:13 p.m. with the incident listed as a “death call.” Over six hours later, just before 6:42 p.m., officers were called back to the residence for a “supplement report call.”
In a statement issued to the Log Cabin on Wednesday, CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe declined to provide additional information, referencing the statement posted to social media as the department’s only comment at this time.
“Detectives are still in the early stages of this investigation and we will update the public as more information becomes available,” CPD said in closing their statement.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@the
cabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.