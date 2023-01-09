The Conway Police Department are actively investigating a weekend shooting that left three people injured and are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the department.
Shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to 1934 Keathley Drive in response to a shooting, according to the calls for service log.
CPD posted on its social media pages that it was “working a shooting incident in the 1900 block of Keathley Drive” and to “expect a heavy police presence in the area.”
“Three individuals are being treated for gunshot wounds at area hospitals,” CPD officials said in the post. “We believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no reasonable suspicion of a threat to the general public at this time.”
The conditions of any of the three people shot was not available as of press time Monday.
Later Sunday, CPD updated its post asking for anyone with information to contact the department.
“If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Dispatch at (501) 450-6120 to speak with an officer or to leave information,” CPD officials said.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
