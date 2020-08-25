An investigation is underway after two women were shot by an unknown assailant early Sunday morning.
Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday afternoon via social media requesting assistance in identifying those responsible for the shooting.
According to the Conway Police Department’s calls for service log, the shooting happened around 12:11 a.m. Sunday at The Edge at Donaghey Apartments.
Two women were injured in the shooting and told police they did not know or see who shot them.
Responding officers immediately began rendering aid to the two 21-year-old women after pulling up to the scene when they noticed the women suffered from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a CPD news release.
“Officers quickly rendered aid to the women by putting tourniquets on both legs of one and applying pressure to the other’s until emergency personnel arrived,” authorities said. “Both women are recovering from their injuries.”
According to the women’s statements, they were standing in the parking lot when someone began firing shots on the morning in question. The women said they ducked for cover behind a vehicle in the parking lot and soon realized they realized they had been shot.
While the women said they did not see who shot them, witnesses said they saw a man with dreadlocks running from the scene wielding a firearm.
“Witnesses reported seeing a black male with dreads wearing a white shirt and acid washed jeans running from the scene with a gun, he was possibly accompanied by two other men who they did not get a description of,” authorities said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information regarding the shooting is asked to call CPD Detective Joe Rowe at 501-450-6130.
