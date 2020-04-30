A homicide investigation is underway after a 21-year-old man was found dead at the Rock Creek Apartments in Conway.
A woman called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, reporting she’d heard gunshots near the apartment complex on Second Street.
Conway Police Department spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said responding officers found several shell casings when they got to the apartment complex.
“Shortly after this discovery, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds,” she said.
The victim was found outside one of the apartment buildings and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where hospital staff later pronounced him dead.
Authorities began gathering evidence and talking to Rock Creek Apartments tenants following the incident and continue investigating the 21-year-old’s shooting death.
As of Thursday afternoon, the victim’s identity had not been released.
Anyone with information is asked the police department. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by texting CRIMES (274-637) using the keyword “Conway” in the message.
“The investigation into this homicide is ongoing,” Woodruff said. “Detectives are talking to people who live in the area as they work to develop a suspect and piece together what happened. If you have any information on this case or any other, please call 450-6130. Thanks in advance for your cooperation.”
