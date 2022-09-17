The Conway Police Department (CPD) has launched a new holiday program in partnership with Centennial Bank and Conway Regional Health System’s Shared Governance to provide community shelters with hygiene products, CPD announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
The program, known as Santa’s Helpers, will allow residents to donate hygiene products such as shampoo, bars of soap, toothpaste, deodorant, shaving cream and others to two collection sites now until Nov. 8.
