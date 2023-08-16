CPD lieutenant recognized for community service

Arisa Health, an Arkansas-based nonprofit behavioral health services provider, and its Counseling Associates affiliate has named Conway Police Department (CPD) Lt. Andrew Johnson the organization’s 2023 Community Service Award recipient.
Johnson, an officer with the CPD for 13 years, manages two Conway Co-Responder Crisis Teams that are trained to respond to mental health crisis calls. He received the award at a ceremony in Little Rock last week.
“The team responded to 554 mental health crisis calls in the first six months, provided 113 follow-up services and made 459 referrals for supportive services,” a statement issued by Arisa Health on Monday read.
The crisis teams consist of a specially trained police officer and a Counseling Associates Crisis Care Coordinator.
Johnson, who worked in the mental health field for 12 years before joining the CPD, first partnered with Counseling Associates in 2020 “to find a way to better serve the individuals experiencing mental health issues and provide compassion, access to emergency services and resource connections for those coming in contact with law enforcement,” the statement read.
The partnership paid off. The CPD was one of only 36 agencies nationwide to receive a three-year grant worth over $540,000 from the Department of Justice for co-responder crisis intervention in late 2021. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, aldermen approved the grant in early 2022.
“I’ve talked to several of you throughout the last year or two about mental health problems we have in our community and how we could address them and we’ve had a lot of good discussions,” CPD Chief William Tapley said to the council at the January 2022 meeting that aldermen approved the grant. “This is the police department’s way of trying to address this.”
In a statement released on Wednesday, CPD officials said Johnson “earned” the recognition.
“Lt. Johnson is an invaluable asset to the Conway Police Department,” the CPD stated. “We are incredibly grateful to have someone in our agency who shows such dedication and compassion for the Conway community.”
Johnson has been featured in the Log Cabin multiple times before. In late 2021, he led a crisis intervention team training course for CPD officers and the Conway Fire Department. Last December, he taught a course on mental disorders to CPD Training Academy students.
“I have developed my own de-escalation class that I teach across the state and I am CIT Train-the-Trainer certified. I am our negotiator team leader. I’ve been through the FBI’s basic and advanced negotiator schools,” Johnson said at the training.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
