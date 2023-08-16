CPD lieutenant recognized for community service

Chief Clinical Officer for Arisa Health at the Arkansas Behavioral Health Institute Brian Davis (left) presents Conway Police Department Lt. Andrew Johnson with the organization’s Community Service Award.

 Submitted photo

Arisa Health, an Arkansas-based nonprofit behavioral health services provider, and its Counseling Associates affiliate has named Conway Police Department (CPD) Lt. Andrew Johnson the organization’s 2023 Community Service Award recipient.

Johnson, an officer with the CPD for 13 years, manages two Conway Co-Responder Crisis Teams that are trained to respond to mental health crisis calls. He received the award at a ceremony in Little Rock last week.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

