The Conway Police Department (CPD) has arrested 52-year old Paul Fowler in connection to a homicide that took place on Easter Sunday, authorities said in a news release Monday.
Officers first responded to an address in the 1300 block of Davis Street for a shots-fired call shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.
“Upon arrival, officers located one victim suffering from gunshot wounds who was transported to a local area hospital,” CPD said. “The victim later succumbed to their injuries.”
At 12:45 p.m., officers arrested Fowler “for his connection to this incident,” the release stated. Citing an active homicide investigation, the department didn’t provide additional information about the incident and had not named the victim as of press time Monday.
“Detectives are still gathering more details regarding this case,” CPD said. “We will update the public as information becomes available.”
Fowler is currently being held at the Faulkner County Detention Center and faces a charge of murder in the second degree, according to his booking information.
The Log Cabin Democrat will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates when they become available.
