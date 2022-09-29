A Conway man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting at the Conway Commons shopping center earlier this month.
Nas’Juan East, 18, was arrested on a charge of attempted capital murder. North Little Rock and Little Rock police departments assisted in the arrest, Conway Police Department officials said in a news release.
On Sept. 18, CPD responded to a shooting at Conway Commons shopping center and “found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds,” CPD said.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital and treated for the injuries sustained. The victim “has since been released,” CPD said.
“An investigation by responding officers and detectives identified 18-year-old Nas’Juan East as the suspect,” CPD said.
A court date was set for 9 a.m. Oct. 11. An attorney for East was not listed on online records as of press time Thursday.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.