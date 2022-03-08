The Conway Police Department has made a second arrest in connection with the fatal shooting Feb. 26 at the intersection of Neal and Garland streets in Conway.
Authorities announced Tuesday CPD, along with the US Marshals Service-Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force, arrested 26-year-old Kevasia Tyquintis Tate in Helena on Monday afternoon.
Tate will face charges of first-degree murder, terrorist act, criminal mischief, aggravated assault and carrying a weapon.
"These charges are in relation to the homicide investigation that began on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the intersection of Neal and Garland [streets]," CPD said. "We would like to thank both the public and the U.S. Marshals for their help with this investigation."
Tate was booked into the Faulkner County Detention Center at 7:33 p.m. Monday, according to online records. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney or a bond amount.
Officials noted the investigation is ongoing and asked that anyone with information in the case contact the CPD Criminal Investigations Division at 501-450-6130.
