The Conway Police Department (CPD) has no indication that teenager Tanvi Marupally received help from anyone after she left Conway Junior High School (CJHS) on the afternoon of Jan. 17 and wasn’t seen again by authorities until Wednesday in Tampa, Florida, CPD Chief William Tapley said in a news conference at Conway City Hall on Thursday afternoon.
More than two months after her disappearance, Marupally was reunited with her family late Wednesday night.
Tapley said that CPD believes the fear of her family being deported led to Marupally’s decision to run away.
“We believe that it was due to the stress involved from information that she believed the family might end up being deported,” Tapley said. “Because of that, she felt it was best for her to leave.”
After school dismissed at CJHS on Jan. 17, Marupally walked north down Davis Street into the northern part of Conway until she reached the railroad tracks, Tapley said. Once on the railroad tracks, Marupally followed the tracks for several miles into the overnight hours.
The next day, on Jan. 18, Marupally boarded a train she found on the tracks. The Log Cabin Democrat asked CPD spokesman Lacey Kanipe for clarification on whether the train was a passenger or cargo train, but Kanipe declined to comment, citing that the case is still under investigation.
After boarding the train, Marupally made her way to Kansas City, Missouri, on “approximately Jan. 22,” Tapley said, where she check into a homeless shelter under an a different name. He did not release what name she used. After about two months at the shelter, Marupally decided to move and made a “random choice,” catching a passenger bus to Tampa, Florida, Tapley said.
Upon her arrival in Tampa, Marupally found an abandoned building “to reside in,” Tapley said, and started going to the local library to research jobs she could do for cash on Craigslist.
“Tanvi’s love for the library is ultimately what led to her discovery,” Tapley said.
Just two days ago, on March 28, a resident of Tampa recognized Marupally at the library, took a picture of her and notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). That person’s efforts were invaluable, Tapley said.
“You’ve heard ‘see something, say something’ many times over the years,” Tapley said. “This is absolutely, 100 percent the case here.”
In the early morning hours of Wednesday, the NCMEC notified CPD of the Marupally sighting. After a verification process that required the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Tampa Police Department, Tampa police officers found Marupally at the same library she had been photographed at the day previously, “a case of sheer luck,” Tapley said.
“When the police department went to check to see video footage from the library, Tanvi had returned,” Tapley said. “At that point, they were able to make contact with her [and] she immediately identified herself as Tanvi Marupally and stated that she had left her family here in Conway.”
After her confirmation of her identity, Tapley said officers took her into protective custody and interviewed her at the Tampa Police Department, asking her questions that only Marupally would know the answers to. Officers verified her identity at about 2 p.m. on Wednesday and the CPD then started the process of getting her back to Conway.
“We were able to organize, go to Tampa, pick her up, bring her back to Conway, do the necessary things that we have to do as part of the investigation and reunite her with her family last night,” Tapley said. “That was an amazing amount of work by an amazing group of people. And we’re very happy to say that she’s exactly where she should be today.”
Marupally’s resourcefulness to live on her own for months with no support from others impressed U.S. Deputy Marshal Jeremy Hammons, who also spoke at Thursday’s news conference.
“I had no idea I was dealing with a ‘little Rambo’ here,” Hammons said. “She was able to survive, get out there and she made a long trek ... I was absolutely astonished that she did all this.”
Tapley thanked a variety of agencies for the roles they played in ensuring Marupally’s return, as well as the Conway community.
“First and foremost, I want to thank the Conway community and the individuals who worked tirelessly to keep this case in the public eye,” Tapley said. “This community came together and pulled 100 percent for Tanvi. We were not always in agreement [and] we did not always see things the same way, however, we all had the same goal in mind – [bringing] Tanvi home.”
Since Marupally’s disappearance on Jan. 17, some community members have been critical of CPD’s work in attempting to find her. Despite that, Tapley said the department’s employees should be recognized for their efforts.
“While not always visible, not always on the front page and not always put out there for everyone to see for obvious reasons, these men and women [of the CPD] have worked tirelessly to bring Tanvi home,” Tapley said. “We have a great police department, we have great people that work for the police department and they should be thanked for a job well done.”
One of the criticisms has been the department’s decision not to hold a news conference after Marupally went missing. When asked by an audience member why the department chose not to host a news conference, Tapley said CPD had no new information to report to the public at any point in the case until Wednesday.
“When Tanvi left, we had no information until yesterday as to where she was,” Tapley said. “She didn’t have electronics [or] anything of that nature. We followed the leads, but they kept leading us to a dead end... We just didn’t have new information to give until yesterday.”
Tapley said the CPD learns from all their cases and builds on those lessons for the future.
“As a department [and] as humans, we learn from every interaction we have,” Tapley said. “Everything we do, we learn things that we can do better or should do differently. We take every opportunity to review what has taken place and what was done and make adjustments accordingly.”
Tapley later reiterated that he believes his department “worked tirelessly” to find Marupally, saying that she was outside of Conway on the afternoon she left school and the department had no additional information on her whereabouts until Wednesday.
“Today is a good day,” Tapley said. “Tanvi Marupally is at home with her family safe and sound exactly where she should be.”
