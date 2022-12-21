The Conway Police Department (CPD) took the Grinch into custody Monday morning at Jim Stone Elementary School in Conway, the department announced in a Facebook post on Monday.
Per the post, the Grinch was caught “sneaking around the school and taking things from classrooms that didn’t belong to him” by School Resource Officer Daniel Hogan.
“He even tried escaping with the school’s Christmas tree,” CPD announced.
In the post, CPD said the department would keep an eye on the Grinch in the days ahead as Dec. 25 comes closer.
“We’re going to have to keep a close eye on you, Mr. Grinch,” the CPD post read. “Christmas is too close for you to be spoiling all the fun for the kiddos.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
