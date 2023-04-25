Special Olympics Arkansas Area 17 has named the Conway Police Department (CPD) its Agency of the Year, CPD announced via social media on Saturday.
The CPD received the honor at the Area 17 Spring Games in Vilonia on Saturday. At the event, the CPD’s own Lieutenant Britton received the Area 17 Volunteer of the Year award.
“CPD has been involved with Special Olympics Arkansas for many years,” the department’s social media post read. “The energy and positivity these athletes bring to life is unmatched, and we feel incredibly lucky to be a part of their story.”
Officers distributed medals at the Vilonia Spring Games.
“We are always grateful to take part in recognizing the hard work and dedication of these athletes,” the post read.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, the CPD partnered with Colton’s Steak House & Grill in Conway for its “Tip-A-Cop” event last week. At the April 20 event, officers waited tables at the steak house for four hours and donated their tips to Special Olympics Arkansas. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, last week’s event was the first the department hosted since 2019.
Additionally, the department will take part in a Fire Truck Pull competition during Toad Suck Daze on May 6. Officers are raising money for the event and all contributions will benefit Special Olympics Arkansas.
