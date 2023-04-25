Special Olympics Arkansas Area 17 has named the Conway Police Department (CPD) its Agency of the Year, CPD announced via social media on Saturday.

The CPD received the honor at the Area 17 Spring Games in Vilonia on Saturday. At the event, the CPD’s own Lieutenant Britton received the Area 17 Volunteer of the Year award.

