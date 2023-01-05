The Conway Police Department (CPD) has named its four employees of the year for 2022, department spokesman Lacey Kanipe told the Log Cabin Democrat on Wednesday.
Announced via social media on Tuesday afternoon, the CPD’s four employees of the year for 2022 include:
Lieutenant Chris Padgett.
Telecommunicator Peytan Harding.
Customer Service Representative Linzy Purifoy.
“Thank you all for going above and beyond in the job you do,” CPD’s statement released to social media read. “The CPD is lucky to have you.”
Per previous reporting in the Log Cabin, the city of Conway recognized the four CPD employees at its own employee recognition luncheon in December.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
