The Conway Police Department (CPD) needs the public’s help in identifying the suspect of an alleged attempted robbery at Smoke and Vape City on Dave Ward Drive on Wednesday.
Officers responded to the store a little after noon on Wednesday where the store clerk alleged the suspect, an African-American male wearing dark clothing, pulled a gun on the clerk “and demanded that [the clerk] open the register and give [the suspect] money,” the CPD stated in a Facebook post on Thursday.
The store manager, located in the back office, saw the scene playing out on the store’s security cameras and responded to the front, firing two shots at the suspect when he allegedly pulled a gun on the clerk. The manager said the suspect then fled the scene.
CPD posted photos from the store’s surveillance system of the suspect to the department’s Facebook page on Thursday and asked for the public’s assistance in tracking down the suspect.
“If you can identify the man in surveillance pictures, were in the area and saw something or have any information on this case, please call Detective Gray at 501-450-6130,” the CPD statement read. “All tips will remain confidential. Thanks in advance for your cooperation.”
