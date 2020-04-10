Amid a recent string of vehicle break-ins, the Conway Police Department is reminding residents to keep their vehicles locked and valuable items out of sight.
Between March 18 and April 1, CPD Crime Analyst Gordon Ball said the city saw 24 reported breaking or entering cases.
“We had a two-day rash of vehicle [break-ins] during this timeframe, which occurred in a concentrated area of the city — in neighborhoods of west Conway — which caused those numbers to be that high.”
By press time Friday, the city saw nearly 20 additional breaking or entering cases since April 1, according to the department’s calls-for-service log.
“It appears these latest incidents were concentrated in east Conway around Sanders [Road] with some being reported on Exchange [Avenue],” Ball said.
The easiest way to prevent others from breaking into your vehicle is to simply lock all your doors, the crime analyst said.
Leaving your vehicle unlocked allows for an “easy score.” However, not everyone who locks up their vehicle is 100% safe from falling victim to a breaking or entering, Ball said.
“Many, many of our [vehicle break-ins] occurred because the suspect(s) found the vehicle unlocked. If the vehicle found was locked, many times the suspect(s) went to the next house [or] driveway,” he told Log Cabin Democrat. “Unfortunately, we do have incidents where the suspect(s) break out the window to gain entry. All the door locks in the world cannot stop this.”
Ball recommends residents “sanitize” their vehicles to deter criminals from preying on them.
Keeping all valuables (loose change, wallets, purses, charging cables, etc.) out of sight can prevent others from breaking into your vehicle. Though this also helps, it does not work in every case.
“I realize we still have a small portion of victims that had their vehicle broken into in the past that seemingly did not have anything of value in view,” Ball said. “This can be frustrating for victims and unfortunately, there are times we can do everything right and still become a victim.”
Conway resident Andrew Lewey falls under this category.
Lewey, who lives near Salem Road, said his vehicle was broken into on March 28.
All the doors were locked and there was nothing other than a diaper bag sitting out in the vehicle, he said. Though there was nothing valuable in sight and the vehicle was locked, Lewey said the perpetrator(s) used a screw driver to pry open and shatter two windows.
“It caused $2,000 in damages and they went through my son’s diaper bag,” he told the Log Cabin.
The Conway resident is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the damages. Another Conway resident has pledged to add $250 toward that reward.
Those breaking into others’ vehicles need to be careful, Lewey said, adding that he suspects neighborhood children could be responsible and that they may end up putting themselves in danger by breaking into others’ vehicles.
The CPD crime analyst said investing in a motion-activated camera to point toward your vehicle could help identify suspects. Having a home security system helps too, he said.
Should a resident catch a suspect in the act, Ball said they should immediately call police.
“Do not attempt to confront any individual in or around your vehicle,” he said. “Unfortunately, we have many citizens that leave firearms in their vehicle. The suspect that is now in your vehicle may be a freshly-armed suspect. Do not confront. Call the police and be a good witness as to what the suspect(s) was (or) were wearing, (their) direction of travel (and) how many there were.”
If you are able to, park your vehicle in your garage and close the door and keep it closed, Ball said.
Though he realizes investing in a security system or getting a motion-activated camera is expensive, Ball said it is worth it.
“If your vehicle window gets broken, however, and you do not have a glass coverage waiver in your insurance policy with a low or zero deductible, you may find yourself spending upwards of $500 or more to get the window replaced,” he said.
On top of covering glass repairs, weather conditions could play a factor in other needed repairs as well, Ball said.
It’s important to alert authorities if you have fallen victim to a vehicle break-in or if you believe there is suspicious activity in your neighborhood, the CPD crime analyst said.
"As always, communicate with the police department about any concerns you may have,” he said. “Report suspicious activity, no matter how trivial you may think it is — and safeguard your property.”
