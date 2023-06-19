Conway Police Department (CPD) Lt. Andrew Burningham graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va., on June 8, a social media post released by the CPD last week read. Burningham, a longtime officer with the CPD, currently serves as a supervisor in the department’s Narcotics Unit.
“I appreciate the opportunity I was given to attend the FBI National Academy,” Burningham said, per the post. “I would like to thank the CPD for allowing me to be a part of that [experience].”
Burningham graduated from the academy’s 10-week training course that includes work on advanced communication, conflict resolution, critical incident management and psychology in policing, the post read. Applicants for the academy typically wait two to four years to be accepted.
“The reason why training like this is so important is because you get to meet with law enforcement executives and leaders from all over the world,” Burningham said. “It gives you an idea of how other organizations are tackling some of the same problems we see at our agency… and insight on how we can possibly deal with these issues in a way that is more tailored to our needs in central Arkansas.”
For Burningham, he said his biggest takeaway from the academy is that “no agency is alone” when it comes to experiencing issues regarding crime, how to navigate those incidents and remain effective in the work [officers] do, the post read.
CPD Chief William Tapley said the importance of interacting with other law enforcement agencies can’t be overstated.
“Our department is constantly striving for excellence, and the FBI National Academy allows us the opportunity to better ourselves,” the chief said. “It is important to learn from other agencies and consider their best practices, as they may help us achieve our goal at CPD which is to create a safer community for Conway citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.