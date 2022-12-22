A Conway Police Department officer has been placed on paid administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening, the department announced.
Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a welfare check at a residence on Millwood Drive.
“When officers arrived, they discovered an individual inside a vehicle threatening suicide with a firearm,” CPD said in a news release. “The individual fled the scene and officers engaged in a brief pursuit at which point the individual struck a police unit. The individual then exited their vehicle with a firearm and shots were fired by both the individual and a uniformed Conway police officer.”
The person was then taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment, the department said.
CPD requested the Arkansas State Police conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
No further details were available as of press time Thursday.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.