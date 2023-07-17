Three Conway Police Department (CPD) officers attended the Arkansas Army National Guard’s Faulkner County Fitness Camp for area high schoolers on July 12.
The military force invited Sergeant Bolling of the CPD Training Division, as well as Officers Shumate and Williams of the department’s K-9 unit to attend the camp. Bolling gave students a presentation on the importance of a healthy lifestyle.
The K-9 unit officers gave students a demonstration “and spoke about the significance of continual training as a team, both with their dogs and other officers,” a social media post about the camp by CPD last Friday read.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, the fitness camp, called “Training for Life,” was the first the guard has hosted in Faulkner County. Open to all county high schoolers, the camp lasted four days.
“This four-day event was focused on fitness, team building, nutrition and the importance of community,” the CPD social media post read.
Conway Fire Department firefighters also attended the camp, taking part in a workout with students to honor 19 Arizona firefighters, part of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, who lost their lives in the 2013 Yarnell Hill wildfire in Arizona.
“A big thanks to the Arkansas National Guard for inviting us to attend and shoutout to the students who spent four days out of their summer attending the camp,” the CPD social media post read.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.