The Conway Police Department (CPD) is partnering with Colton’s Steak House & Grill in Conway for the return of the department’s “Tip-A-Cop” event on April 20.
CPD officers will be putting a new spin on the promise to “protect and serve” as officers will be waiting tables to Colton’s customers during the department’s fundraising event.
The event will take place take place from 5-9 p.m. at Colton’s Steak House & Grill on Oak Street and will see Conway police officers work as servers at the steakhouse for the night.
The money raised from the tips will go toward Special Olympics Arkansas (SOAR) and will help cover travel costs along with other expenses for the participants to be able to participate in SOAR games, activities and events.
Specifically, the proceeds will go toward Area 17 of SOAR, which supports athletes in Conway, Faulkner, Perry, Pope and Van Buren counties.
This is the first time since the pandemic that CPD has held this event. The department was able to raise $2,600 at the previous Tip-A-Cop event in 2019.
The 2023 Special Olympics Arkansas Summer Games will be held May 19 and 20 at Harding University in Searcy with the opening ceremonies being held on May 18. Other events held by SOAR throughout the year can be found on its website, http://www.specialolympics arkansas.org.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
