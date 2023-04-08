The Conway Police Department (CPD) is partnering with Colton’s Steak House & Grill in Conway for the return of the department’s “Tip-A-Cop” event on April 20.

CPD officers will be putting a new spin on the promise to “protect and serve” as officers will be waiting tables to Colton’s customers during the department’s fundraising event.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.