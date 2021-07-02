Officers with the Conway Police Department (CPD) visited with local kids on June 25 at Conway Regional Health and Fitness Center’s Youth Fitness Camp.
Per a Facebook post by CPD, Officers Sullivan and Hardy were invited to speak to the camp’s kids about their duties as police officers and show the kids their gadgets and tools they use as police officers. Local kids also got to explore the officers’ patrol cars.
In their Facebook post, the CPD thanked the Conway Regional Health and Fitness Center for inviting them to come speak to the kids and said they were excited for next month’s fitness camp.
The officers’ June 25 visit was the culmination of the fitness center’s first week of Youth Fitness Camp. A second week will take place from July 12-16. Kids at the camp “explore different physical activities that will test their coordination, improve their balance [and] increase their endurance,” per the fitness center’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.