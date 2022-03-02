The Conway Police Department announced two promotions this week, including one to assistant chief.
Chris Harris was promoted to assistant chief and Brittani Little-Harralston was promoted to sergeant.
“These two have exhibited leadership skills at the police department long before their promotions,” CPD Chie William Tapley said. “Their dedication and service to this police department and the City of Conway are why they were chosen for these positions.”
Harris has been in law enforcement for 23 years.
He started with the CPD as a patrol officer in 2004. He was a member of the special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team for 10 years, serving as team commander for five of those years.
He served as the department’s public information officer for a year in 2010 before being promoted to patrol lieutenant.
He later served as patrol major, Criminal Investigations Division (CID) major and administration major before his latest promotion to assistant chief.
In March 2020, Harris graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He is currently studying for his master’s degree in criminal justice from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas.
Recently he co-authored “The Impact of Police-Community Relations: Recruitment & Retention Concerns of Local Police Agencies,” a publication about recruitment and retention at the CPD, with Sherry Skaggs. Skaggs is an associate professor of criminology at the University of Central Arkansas and the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office public information officer.
As the assistant chief, Harris will assume command of the police department in the absence of Chief Tapley. Harris will ensure effectiveness and efficiency of department operations. He will oversee staff training by providing work directives and guidance to employees, and he will aid in the police department’s planning process and help develop department goals and objectives to ensure the police department run as smoothly and effectively as possible, CPD officials said. Harris will also act as an adviser to Chief Tapley on all departmental matters.
“My family has resided in Conway since the early 2000s. My son grew up here and my wife has her career here. She is a nursing director at the Conway Regional Medical Center, and I have spent the last 19 years with the police department,” Harris said. “We both have a calling for public service. I want to represent my family, the police department, the city and its citizens in a professional and respectful manner because Conway is home to me.”
Little-Harralston has been with CPD for nearly six years. She started her career with CPD as a patrol officer before transferring to the warrants division for a year. During her tenure in the warrants division, Little-Harralston started Amnesty Days.
Little-Harralston has worked in the Criminal Investigations Division for the past two years where she specialized in major crimes and crimes against children. She also assisted with cell phone forensics at CID. In 2020, she was named Officer of the Year for her service to the CPD and the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.